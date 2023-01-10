Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks shares shock cancer diagnosis

The Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks has begun treatment after he shared some sad health news with his fans.

The native Australian took to Instagram on Sunday to share an emotional post in which he revealed he has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a form of cancer where white blood cells grow abnormally and can form growths throughout the body, according to the Mayo Clinic.

WATCH: Liam Hendriks pitches for White Sox ahead of cancer diagnosis

Loading the player...

"As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible by shining a light on causes or issues that touch close to home for myself, my wife, and my family," the 33-year-old wrote.

"It is in that spirit that I want to share some personal health news I have learned in the past few days, and do so on my own terms.

TRENDING NOW: Kelly Ripa returns to Live with Kelly and Ryan with an update on her health

RELATED: Damar Hamlin released from the hospital following cardiac arrest - read statement

"Recently I was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Hearing the word 'Cancer' came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year."

Liam shared his diagnosis on Instagram

Liam – who married Kristi Hendriks in 2013 – continued: "However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.

"My treatment begins tomorrow (Monday), and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible."

He concluded: "I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this."

Liam will be taking a break from the White Sox will he receives treatment

Following Liam's announcement, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement: "Our thoughts and reactions at this time are for Liam the person, not Liam the baseball player.

"I know the entire Chicago White Sox organization, our staff, his teammates, and certainly White Sox fans, will rally in support of Liam and Kristi during the coming months."

He concluded: "Knowing everyone involved, especially Liam, we are optimistic he will pitch again for the White Sox as soon as viable. In the meantime, we all will do everything in our power to support our teammate and his family as they face this challenge, while also respecting their privacy."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.