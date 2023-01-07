The Apprentice's Karren Brady looks incredible in glam transformation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The new season of The Apprentice kicked off this week, which means Karren Brady is back on our screens - and she's looking better than ever.

The BBC star looked stunning in a series of snaps shared on Instagram, and fans were quick to comment on her ultra-glam makeup transformation.

Karren returned for the first episode of The Apprentice season 17

Thankfully, Karren's makeup artist Mikey Phillips, who also works with Josie Gibson, Alison Hammond and Mel B, has shared some the products he uses to create the 53-year-old's gorgeous looks, including the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue and the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray.

Kevyn Aucoin The Etherealist Skin Illuminating Foundation, £46, Look Fantastic

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder, £36, Cult Beauty

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer, £27, Sephora

The celebrity makeup artist shared a photo of the star ahead of her appearance on The One Show earlier this week. He captioned the post: "The One & Only Baroness Brady."

Karren looked so glam for her appearance on The One Show this week

The Vice President of West Ham football club looked sensational wearing a black figure-flattering top, teamed with a pair of Karen Millen straight-leg trousers with a dazzling crystal fringe. She accessoried with a pair of Chanel drop earrings, with her brunette locks styled in a voluminous bouncy blow-out.

As for her makeup, Karren looked gorgeous with a bronzed base, a touch of pink eyeshadow, fluttering false lashes, and a pink glossy lip.

Followers and friends rushed to the comments of Mikey's post to share their love for the look. One Instagram user wrote: "Since you've been doing Karren's makeup she's never looked better!". Another added: "I've never seen this look on her before, she looks amazing."

The Apprentice fans also picked up on the businesswoman's transformation. The first episode of season 17 aired on Thursday night, and fans took to Twitter to comment on Karren's new look. One viewer wrote: "@karren_brady's makeup and outfit look on point this season @bbcapprentice. Powerhouse woman." Another penned: "First episode of @bbcapprentice & my first reaction was for @karren_brady's makeup. Your makeup is perfect, flawless!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.