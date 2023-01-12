First lady Dr. Jill Biden undergoes surgery for skin cancer - details Her physician confirmed she was back at the White House following a surgery on Wednesday

The White House has revealed that first lady Dr. Jill Biden is at home following a surgery that took place on Wednesday, 11 January.

An outpatient procedure, the surgery took care of removing three skin lesions, two of which were discovered to be cancerous.

Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor, the White House physician, said the first lady was "in good spirits" following the surgery.

He explained in a statement that the tissue, taken from both the left side of her chest and above her right eye, was tested and determined to be basal cell carcinoma, which is both a common and relatively unaggressive form of skin cancer that cannot spread or metastasize.

All cancerous tissue was removed, though the third lesion, removed from her left eyelid, was "sent for standard microscopic examination," results of which have yet to be determined. Still, her doctor maintained: "All cancerous tissue was successfully removed, and the margins were clear of any residual skin cancer cells."

Vanessa Valdivia, the first lady's Press Secretary and Special Assistant to the President, shared a photo from the White House physician's official report on Twitter, which read: "Today, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, First Lady Jill Biden underwent her scheduled outpatient procedure, commonly known as Mohs surgery, to remove and examine a small lesion above her right eye."

Update from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President, following the First Lady’s Mohs surgery today: pic.twitter.com/2dxyDCCeeQ — Vanessa Valdivia (@vvaldivia46) January 11, 2023

The first lady was praised for promoting routine health screenings and being transparent about the results

He added: "We will monitor the area closely as it heals, but do not anticipate any more procedures will be needed," further detailing that: "As anticipated, the First Lady is experiencing some facial swelling and bruising, but is in good spirits and is feeling well. She will return to the White House later today."

President Biden accompanied his wife to Walter Reed, and in anticipation, cleared his schedule of any public events on Wednesday.

The couple was photographed boarding Marine One from the White House's South Lawn

His press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, told reporters: "Today is about his wife — that is the focus for the president right now."

Upon the first lady's return to the White House, her press secretary tweeted: "She sends her love and gratitude to all the doctors and nurses at Walter Reed for their expertise, care and kindness, and appreciates all those who have sent her well-wishes and prayers."

