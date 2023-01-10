Today Show 4th Hour announces incoming departure from NBC studios - watch

The Today Show may be consistent in that they have been on the air every morning since its inception in 1952, but they are not afraid to switch things up!

The program is always keeping things interesting, from transforming the set to transforming their very own hosts, as well as shipping them off on exciting adventures.

4th Hour's very own Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are the latest to embark on an adventure for their work, and they are taking their show away from 30 Rock studios and off to a whole other country.

"We're taking the show on the road," their official Instagram account announced at the start of the week, sharing a clip of the two hosts announcing their exciting news.

"We plan to have a lot of fun in 2023," Hoda said, adding: "And that is going to include going on some epic adventures."

They announced they have a new series for the show which will offer plenty of opportunities for on the road episodes, aptly titled Hoda and Jenna's Trippin'.

The two appeared eager to hit the road

Maintaining an element of excitement and surprise, the hosts revealed their first destination of the new series by spinning a large wheel, which revealed that the two are headed off to Canada's Québec City.

"Oh my god!" Hoda promptly exclaimed, noting: "We are headed north to a winter wonderland," detailing that Québec is one of Canada's oldest cities, and that they are going for the Québec Winter Carnival, the largest winter carnival "in the entire world," she said.

Hoda and Jenna are always down for an adventure

She explained: "It features events like snow sculpting competitions, ice canoe racing, and so much more," plus, "a lucky viewer and a guest" get the chance to join in alongside them on the fun.

Fans were quick to express both their excitement and envy over the surely picturesque trip, with their frequent contributor Justin Sylvester writing in the comments section under the post: "When???? Can I come????" as others said: "Québec City is our favorite!" and: "You will love Québec," as well as: "Lucky you! You are going to have so much fun and will love it!!"

