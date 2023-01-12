Anna Kendrick reveals worrying health condition – and fans are concerned

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Anna Kendrick took to Twitter to plea for help with an ongoing health condition.

The Alice, Darling star revealed she suffers from anemia and is on the hunt for a remedy for the condition. "As an anemic little rodent, can I just ask: are there iron supplements that don't taste like I'm swallowing a dirty penny?" she asked her followers.

Anemia is a condition where you lack enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to your body's tissues, meaning sufferers often feel weak and tired.

Other symptoms include heart palpitations, looking pale and shortness of breath. As Anna knows, treatment for anemia is taking iron tablets, but you need to take them for about six months to up red blood cells.

Anna Kendrick is looking to remedy her anemia

Anna's fans were quick to offer advice on her health woe, with celebrities weighing in too. Irish comedian Aisling Bea wrote: "Spatone liquid ones that you just turf into a glass of orange or whatever at the start of the day are the top dog. I am rarely on Twitter these days, but glad I made a comeback for this moment."

"Floradix Iron and Herbs helped me!" one wrote. "No iron will ever taste wonderful but this has been the closest I've been able to find! I much prefer this to the gross chalky tabs."

Anna Kendrick's fans sent her advice to cope with anemia

Another had a different approach to iron deficiency, writing: "Eat lots of fruit with vitamin C (helps your body absorb iron), avoid whole grains and soak or sprout your beans before eating - they are great sources of iron but have an enzyme on the outside that inhibits iron absorption."

A fourth fan had a cooking hack to help Anna: "If you cook, I suggest using cast iron skillets. The iron leaches into your food. I'm borderline [iron deficient] and cooking in those has helped me raise my levels back to normal."

