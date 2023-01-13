Lara Spencer makes bold return to GMA and her appearance surprises viewers The star has been absent from the ABC show

Lara Spencer delighted her legions of loyal fans when she returned to Good Morning America on Thursday after taking time off to undergo surgery.

The star looked stunning in a black, leather dress and heels but her appearance was also a big talking point for another reason.

Lara sported her surgical boot and another accessory - a scooter to ease the burden on her leg.

WATCH: Lara Spencer shares candid look at rehab as she continues recovery

Loading the player...

She shared a snapshot of herself on set and wrote: "@drjashton caught this moment on the set. Dreaming I am leather tuscadero on my pink motorcycle..... except not so much.

"Does anyone else besides @giannillosalon get the reference? #happydays #lavernandshirley. (Only 4 more weeks on "Dolly" as I now call my bedazzled scooter...) #footsurgery #notsofun."

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer shares look at rehab recovery as she continues to heal from injury

MORE: Lisa Marie Presley dies age 54: 'She was the most passionate strong and loving woman'

Fans were amazed that she'd come back to work despite her injury but many of them were also concerned.

Lara stunned fans by returning to GMA despite her injury

"I wish you’d wear a flat or sneaker on the good foot, not a heel. Please be careful," wrote one, as another added: "Please wear a flat shoe while resting your leg. Safety first," while a third said: "Lose the high heel though! No necessary and dangerous."

POPULAR NOW: Amy Robach's replacement on GMA3 makes bold fashion statement by wearing the same dress as the star

MORE: Amy Robach's celebration with T.J. Holmes and estranged husband that went unnoticed

When Lara revealed what had happened to her, she admitted she was concerned about how her return to work would go.

Lara is back where she belongs on GMA

She shared a post on Instagram which read: "Not the boot I was hoping for this Christmas!!!BUT I did get some shiny new wheels (swipe to see my sexy scooter!!). A torn plantar plate and ligament in my foot that's been slowly getting worse and worse FINALLY fixed by the magnificent Dr O'Malley at HSS today.

"Didn't want to miss my daughter's last soccer season or the holidays, so here we are! Rollin' into 2023 like....... well, I'm not exactly sure but it should be interesting at work."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.