Amy Robach's GMA3 replacement makes bold fashion statement by wearing exact same dress as TV host The star is currently on hiatus with boyfriend T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach's stand-in, Rhiannon Ally, turned heads with her outfit on GMA3 this week for more reasons than one.

The TV host wowed in a skintight leather dress as she took her seat alongside DeMarco Morgan, who is currently replacing T.J. Holmes, and Dr. Jennifer Ashton was there too.

While her look was sure to get viewers talking, it turns out we have seen it before... on Amy!

WATCH: Amy Robach's GMA3 replacement rocks the same dress her as she takes her seat during hiatus

Loading the player...

MORE: Lisa Marie Presley dies age 54: 'She was the most passionate strong and loving woman'

She took to the air in the sensational leather number that hugged her figure perfectly, back in February 2022, and it caused a stir then too.

The high-necked ensemble was a step away from the bright colors Amy's viewers were used to seeing her wear and it certainly made an impact.

Rhiannon's style choice comes at a time when she's settling into Amy's seat quite nicely on the popular show.

Amy rocked the same dress as Rhiannon last year on GMA3

She and DeMarco have been holding down the fort alongside Jennifer after Amy and T.J. were suspended while the network navigated news of their relationship.

The pair were photographed enjoying a romantic vacation together just after Thanksgiving and have since enjoyed become a couple.

MORE: Amy Robach's husband, Andrew Shue's, famous family - how they'll support him during difficult time

POPOULAR: Jimmy Fallon's unorthodox living situation with his family revealed

While it is not known if Amy and her husband, Andrew Shue, have divorced yet, T.J. and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, are going through the process.

Amy and T.J. have been on hiatus since December with Rhiannon and DeMarco standing in

She broke her silence over the affair and commented on the matter in a statement to Daily Mail in which her divorce lawyer spoke on her behalf.

MORE: Amy Robach's celebration with T.J. Holmes and estranged husband that went unnoticed

ALSO POPULAR: Gwen Stefani on baby number four: everything the singer has said

Attorney Stephanie Lehman's statement read: "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her nine-year-old daughter.

T.J. and his wife have filed for divorce

"To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

She spoke out against T.J.'s conduct regarding the matter, adding: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter.

"Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.