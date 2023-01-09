Amy Robach's celebration with T.J. Holmes and estranged husband that went unnoticed The GMA3 star is dating her co-anchor T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach is preparing for a new 'first' since separating from her husband Andrew Shue, as she will be marking her 50th birthday next month.

MORE: Amy Robach's stand-in has reason to celebrate after returning to GMA3

The GMA3 star will be marking her milestone day no doubt with her family and T.J. Holmes, who she has been seeing for the past few months.

What's more, Amy celebrated her birthday with T.J. last year too, with the star having gone to a nineties night, Fresh Kids of Bel Air, in Greenwich Village, with both her co-star and husband.

VIDEO: GMA3's big hint that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will return

Loading the player...

At the time, Amy shared a group photo featuring the trio on Instagram, alonsgide a grateful message. It read: "I get so shy on my bday [crying with laughter face emoji]. Thanks @freshkidsofbelair and @lprnyc for these fun pics and an incredible night of 90s reminiscing."

TRENDING NOW: T.J. Holmes' estranged wife supported by GMA stars after emotional message

LOOK: Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is supported by sons in new family photo

Amy has been spending a lot of time with T.J. since their affair was made public, and they even spent Christmas and New Year's Eve together.

The journalist is yet to speak out about her relationship with her estranged husband - who was pictured for the first time since the affair scandal over the holidays - in a picture shared on Instagram by his oldest son Nathaniel.

Amy Robach celebrated her birthday last year with Andrew Shue and T.J. Holmes

While Amy and Andrew have remained silent, T.J.'s estranged wife Marilee Fiebig has spoken out following news that they were filing for divorce.

DISCOVER: Amy Robach's husband, Andrew Shue's, famous family - how they'll support him during difficult time

MORE: Amy Robach's daughter spends holidays apart from mom as the host spends time with T.J. Holmes

She broke her silence over T.J.'s extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail. "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," attorney Stephanie Lehman said on Wednesday.

"To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

Amy Robach with estranged husband Andrew Shue

She also spoke out against T.J.'s romance with Amy, adding: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter."

MOST READ: Amy Robach's estranged husband's relationship status following T.J. Holmes affair

POPULAR: Amy Robach's daughter shares glimpse into family life following T.J. Holmes affair

It concluded: "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.