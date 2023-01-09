Amy Robach's celebration with T.J. Holmes and estranged husband that went unnoticed

Hanna Fillingham
Good Morning America star Amy Robach's celebration with T.J. Holmes revealed, involving her estranged husband Andrew Shue
Amy Robach is preparing for a new 'first' since separating from her husband Andrew Shue, as she will be marking her 50th birthday next month.
The GMA3 star will be marking her milestone day no doubt with her family and T.J. Holmes, who she has been seeing for the past few months.
What's more, Amy celebrated her birthday with T.J. last year too, with the star having gone to a nineties night, Fresh Kids of Bel Air, in Greenwich Village, with both her co-star and husband.
VIDEO: GMA3's big hint that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will return
At the time, Amy shared a group photo featuring the trio on Instagram, alonsgide a grateful message. It read: "I get so shy on my bday [crying with laughter face emoji]. Thanks @freshkidsofbelair and @lprnyc for these fun pics and an incredible night of 90s reminiscing."
Amy has been spending a lot of time with T.J. since their affair was made public, and they even spent Christmas and New Year's Eve together.
The journalist is yet to speak out about her relationship with her estranged husband - who was pictured for the first time since the affair scandal over the holidays - in a picture shared on Instagram by his oldest son Nathaniel.
Amy Robach celebrated her birthday last year with Andrew Shue and T.J. Holmes
While Amy and Andrew have remained silent, T.J.'s estranged wife Marilee Fiebig has spoken out following news that they were filing for divorce.
She broke her silence over T.J.'s extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail. "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," attorney Stephanie Lehman said on Wednesday.
"To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."
Amy Robach with estranged husband Andrew Shue
She also spoke out against T.J.'s romance with Amy, adding: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter."
It concluded: "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."
