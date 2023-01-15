Exclusive: Strictly's Shirley Ballas' age-defying transformation: before and after Shirley Ballas reveals she is happier than ever with her appearance

Strictly Come Dancing's head judge Shirley Ballas has revealed to HELLO! magazine the secrets of her sensational transformation. The 62-year-old tells HELLO! that she is happier than ever with her appearance.

"This is the best I’ve looked in years," she says. "Every woman in her 60s wants to feel confident, and I have to say at age 62, I now feel by far the best I’ve ever felt."

With her trademark honesty, Shirley tells how her age-defying looks aren’t just the result of her healthy lifestyle. Instead, she exclusively reveals to HELLO! that she has been seeing one of the UK’s top cosmetic doctors, Dr Judy Todd, for the latest non-invasive procedures to rejuvenate her face.

The Strictly head judge reveals the secret behind her age-defying looks

The Liverpool-born star decided at the start of 2022 that she wanted to improve her jawline and skin tone but was determined to avoid traditional cosmetic surgery.

"This time last year I was conscious that my jawline was sagging and hanging a bit, my skin looked dull and a bit lifeless and I wanted to get rid of all my spider veins and tighten up the skin on my neck and chest," Shirley says.

She has been seeing one of the UK’s top cosmetic doctors, Dr Judy Todd

"I wanted to look my very best but I really didn’t want to go under the knife, so I thought I would try this alternative route."

Shirley was given a bespoke programme that included high-tech NeoGen treatments. She also implemented a daily topical skincare regime to alleviate pigmentation and improve hydration and skin quality.

Shirley's amazing transformation in pictures

"When I started, I didn’t know what to think or what was going to happen to my face, or whether I was optimistic or not, but now I absolutely love the results," Shirley says.

"My jawline feels that much sharper and I feel like the skin is not sagging. It feels rejuvenated, bright and clean, with no little veins or sun spots – all in all, a really spectacular look.

She decided at the start of 2022 that she wanted to improve her jawline

"These changes don’t happen overnight, but over the course of six months, I could see a huge difference and it is still getting better."

She adds that the treatments "have definitely turned back the clock and made me look younger. I’m making this a priority for me now."

Dr Todd practises at the Cadogan Clinic and The Door W4 in London and at the Synergy clinic in Glasgow; tel 0141 237 4110 or visit synergygiffnock.co.uk

