Strictly Come Dancing in chaos after Shirley Ballas contracts Covid It's the second time Shirley's had the virus

Preparations for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing are well underway, with this year's contestants busy practicing their dance moves, but one star has been forced to take time out.

SEE: Strictly's Nadiya and Kai look seriously loved-up during romantic trip to Paris

Head judge Shirley Ballas took to Instagram to share she's isolating with Covid, after catching the virus for the second time. The dancer revealed ;keeping busy amid her illness, posting a video of her polishing her silverware.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shirley Ballas updates fans on her Covid battle

"Day three of my Covid and cleaning the silver and staying busy because I can’t sit," she said in a video she shot while wearing a mask.

READ: Strictly Come Dancing announces return of popular feature for special episode

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2022: all the celebrities confirmed to take part

Shirley went on to thank fans for their well-wishes, sharing that she was feeling a little better. "Hopefully it will clear in a couple of days. Hope everybody's having a really good time," she said.

The head judge also had Covid last year, and had a much rougher ride with the illness the first time.

#

Shirley Ballas is isolating with Covid for a second time

"Although I didn't have to go to hospital, I was in bed for two weeks and I didn't know my own name. It was scary for a while," she told The Sun.

MORE: Dianne Buswell's exciting plan if she wins Strictly

"I couldn't get my act together, and that is not like me. I'm usually up at seven in the morning, going here and there. So it was quite an experience and it has left that tiring effect," she continued.

Shirley Ballas is normally full of beans

Shirley shared she was suffering from some ongoing side effects of Covid: "There are now some other issues that have occurred… from tiredness to certain lumps and bumps, and we're dealing with that."

Shirley's ability to stay up and about during her latest brush with Covid could be due to a healthy immune system, after recently returning from a juicing retreat in Portugal, which sees guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals.

After completing a week at the Juice Master Retreat in Portugal, Shirley shared her experience, writing: "It was just what I needed to get cleansed and up and running with a spring in my step."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.