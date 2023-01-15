Exclusive: Strictly winner Hamza Yassin reveals exciting news and reacts to David Attenborough remark Hamza Yassin has shared his plans for the future after winning Strictly

HELLO! has exclusively joined Strictly Come Dancing champion Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał at rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour, where wildlife presenter Hamza revealed his future plans and told of his reaction to being touted as the next David Attenborough.

"It's an absolute honour to have my name mentioned in the same sentence as Sir David," Hamza told the magazine.

"No one will ever replace Sir David. He's an absolute legend of this industry. I'd love to show people what the natural world means to me and why we need to look after it. Sir David sparked that interest in me, and if I can, I'll take on that baton and run with it as far as I can, then hopefully pass it to someone else," added the star, who said there is "a lot happening" this year, including some documentaries and a book.

Hamza Yassin has shared exciting news

HELLO! also spoke to the rest of the cast of the Strictly Live tour, which kicks off this Friday in Birmingham, including finalists Fleur East, Helen Skelton and Molly Rainford, as well as Will Mellor, Tyler West, Ellie Simmonds and professionals Kai Widdrington, Carlos Gu, Nancy Xu, Dianne Buswell and Nikita Kuzmin.

Of going on tour, singer Fleur – who is dancing with pro partner Vito Coppola – said: "With all the energy from the pros, I think it's going to be the wildest touring experience I've had," while Molly added: "Fleur and I love singing together – there’ll definitely be a few tour duets."

Helen Skelton, Molly Rainford and Dianne Buswell look close on tour

The tour, hosted by former pro Janette Manrara, sees the couples dance their favourite numbers from the series alongside several fun-packed group numbers.

For the first time, Anton Du Beke joins fellow TV judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood on the tour panel. Revealing she hopes to continue her winning streak on Strictly next year, Jowita told HELLO!: "I hope I get the call again, but it will feel weird not dancing with Hamza."

Laughing, she turned to tell Hamza: "I hope you're not going to be jealous." Hamza replied: "I must admit, I will be jealous. I'll be saying: 'That's not how you do that lift!’ Jowita hasn’t just taught me steps, she's taught me things about myself that I'd never have figured out. I've learned my limits, how to deal with pressure and a lot about empathy."

