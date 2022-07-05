Prince William's surprising polo handicap that impacts his sporting prowess

Prince William is set to take to the polo pitch in Windsor on Wednesday to compete in a charity polo match, but did you know the future king has a surprising handicap?

Any seasoned polo fans will know that the sport is played using the right hand, so given that Prince William is left-handed, he's at a slight disadvantage when it comes to playing the sport.

That said, the Duke of Cambridge is a surprisingly good player – but his left-handedness does give brother Prince Harry the upper hand when it comes to playing polo.

The brothers have both played polo for many years, with the Duke of Sussex taking up the sport on a professional level since moving to California, where he now plays for the Los Padres team.

Meghan Markle can often be seen by the side of the pitch, cheering her husband on in his matches, and has even dubbed herself a Pwife (polo wife), according to Prince Harry's teammate Nacho Figueros' wife Delfina Blaquier. We wonder if Duchess Catherine considers herself a Pwife too?

Prince Harry and Prince William both enjoy polo

Prince Harry's dedication to polo is responsible for his physical transformation since moving to America, with British player Millie Hine, who knows members of Prince Harry's Los Padres team, telling the Daily Mail the royal has been training four times a week and going to the gym most days to keep up with the other pro players.

Given that Prince William is usually busy with royal duties and engagements, it's unlikely he's had a chance to train quite so much, but he still puts on an impressive performance on the pitch.

Prince William shows off his polo prowess

It's well-documented that the Duke of Cambridge works out, with fans swooning over his toned biceps, so it's no surprise he pulls out all the stops when it comes to sporting events.

