How NFL star Tevin Coleman has chosen to 'protect' his daughter after sickle cell diagnosis Sickle Cell Disease is a genetic condition that is present at birth.

NFL star Tevin Coleman and his wife Akilah have spoken out about the journey they have been on after their five-year-old daughter was diagnosed with sickle cell disease. Tevin and Akilah welcomed twins, Nazaneen and Nezerah, in 2017, and Nazaneen was diagnosed when she was four-months-old.

"I just wanted to protect my daughter when I first learned she first had it," Tevin has now shared. "I wanted to protect her — from the public, from everybody. So that's why I didn't say anything at first."

Tevin and his wife, who both have the gene, have gone public with the diagnosis as he has decided to auction off his cleats for the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats organization.

Speaking to People, the San Francisco 49ers running back - who was diagnosed with sickle cell symptoms when he was in college - revealed that the couple knew it was important to raise awareness.

Sickle Cell Disease is a genetic condition that is present at birth. Red blood cells contain hemoglobin, a protein that carries oxygen but the hemoglobin is abnormal in someone with SCD, which causes the red blood cells to become hard and sticky and look like a C-shaped farm tool called a sickle.

The sickle cells die early, which causes a constant shortage of red blood cells. Symptoms and complications of SCD are different for each person but those with the disease are encouraged to drink plenty of water and try not to get too hot or too cold.

Tevin and Akilah with their twins

Akilah is raising her twins in Atlanta while Tevin works in San Francisco during the football season. "I have let her know that it's just really important to always tell Mommy — whatever you're feeling, whatever you're going through, tell Mommy. Let's talk about it. Don't be scared to tell me if you're in pain, so I can help you," Akilah added.

Nezerah is also keeping a close eye on his twin sister, and although Tevin and Akilah both say he does not know about her diagnosis, "it's almost as if he knows".

"He'll just bring her a blanket or water. He'll be like, 'Sissy's cold or Sissy needs to drink some water.' She won't say anything but he'll just go and get it and give it to her. So I do think that there is a special bond that they have and he's able to identify some things that she's going through. Maybe he just sees the signs in her, but it's something that I appreciate," Akilah shared.

The auction is open until February 17.

