Carrie Underwood shares positive health news that will impact her sons The Ghost Story singer shares two sons with husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood has earned herself plenty of fans thanks to her powerhouse vocals and catchy tunes – but she's also admired for her incredible physique and dedication to fitness.

The country music singer will always find time to work out no matter her demanding schedule, but she admits that since she's become a mom – to sons Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three – her "goals have shifted" and she no longer exercises to "be a certain size".

WATCH: Carrie Underwood shares intense workout

Loading the player...

"I feel like earlier in my career I was working out more to be a certain size or fit into a certain aesthetic that I thought I wanted to be," she told People.

While looking after her physical well-being helps Carrie to feel good mentally, she also wants to take care of herself so she can be around her sons for as long as possible and have the "energy" to keep up with them.

TRENDING NOW: Shania Twain exposes her bare chest in dangerously low-cut leather outfit – fans speechless

READ: Carrie Underwood reveals her biggest regret in life – and it may surprise you

"Now I feel like I work out more to be strong and to have energy and longevity," she added. "It really is playing the long game, right?

"I've worked out a whole lot and been frustrated because it wasn't the results that I wanted. I feel like now at this point in my life, you really do learn that it is a lifestyle, it's balance. It is overall taking care of yourself."

Carrie now works out for 'energy' and 'longevity '

Being a mom to two young boys – whom she shares with her husband Mike Fisher – means that Carrie makes them her priority when she is at home, but she can take a little more time for herself when she's on the road touring.

"When I'm at home, I feel like I'm mom-ing it. I'm doing the laundry, packing the lunches, I'm always cleaning," the Crazy Angels singer admitted.

"So when I'm on the road and I live on a bus or in a hotel room, I'm not having to do all that stuff so it frees up a little time. My schedule is still very regimented and there's all this stuff that I do, but my mornings are a little bit more flexible."

Carrie wants to be around longer for her sons

Since Carrie has stopped thinking of fitness as a way to just lose weight, she has become much more in tune with her body and its needs.

"If I start feeling weird or tired it's like, 'What boxes am I not checking? Am I eating fried food? Am I not drinking enough water?'" she explained.

"Whatever it is, I usually can pinpoint what I've been lacking and try to correct that and get myself back up to speed and be able to be my best."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.