Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin now awake and talking to teammates The NFL player is recovering from a cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin's team, the Buffalo Bills, have shared a major new update on their teammate's condition, and it seems like he's recovering well.

They shared a statement on social media saying that according to his doctors, his breathing tube had been removed overnight and he "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery."

In fact, he had also been able to begin talking to his family and care team while his "neurologic function remains intact."

They then shared another heartwarming update that gave some insight into their bond as a unit, revealing that he had been well enough to FaceTime into their team meeting.

He spoke to his fellow players and coaches and said to the team: "Love you boys," which left his many adoring fans in a state of joy.

Damar's team shared a big update on his condition

Doctors told reporters on Thursday during a press conference that Damar had begun writing as a form of communication, and when asking them if they'd won their game, his physician responded: "Yes, you won the game of life."

"We were in the situation where we could let him wake up as his body healed," Dr Timothy Pritts said during a Thursday press conference.

"Last night he was able to emerge, follow commands and even ask who won the game. I can clarify he did not speak but he communicated in writing. He’s unable to speak as he has a breathing tube in. When we answered Damar when he asked who won the game we said, 'Yes, you won. You won the game of life.'"

He was able to communicate with the Buffalo Bills and express his love

Damar's agent, Rob Butler, had previously told CNN that the safety has been holding hands with his family, and the Buffalo Bills also shared an update, writing: "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours."

