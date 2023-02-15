Nicola Sturgeon's real reason for quitting? A mental health expert explains Scotland's First Minister said her role has 'taken its toll'

Wednesday saw Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon step down from her position, openly explaining that her eight years leading the country has 'taken its toll'.

Nicola went on to say she is looking forward to "a different way of living life," and we imagine that after nearly a decade of her stressful job, she has relaxation on her mind. Indeed, she could be experiencing burnout as a result of her role, which saw her help Scotland navigate the pandemic.

Nicola Sturgeon announced she was stepping down from her role as First Minister

"Burnout is a form of exhaustion caused by constantly feeling overwhelmed or swamped," explained Robert Common, CEO of The Beekeeper House. "Burnout results from prolonged emotional, physical, and mental stress that can take a real toll on your mind and body.

"Working without sufficient downtime over a long period means you're never really taking your foot off the gas," he continues.

Symptoms of burnout include crippling physical exhaustion that no amount of sleep or rest seems to resolve, as well as insomnia, restlessness and bad dreams.

Nicola Sturgeon said her role had taken its toll

Productivity dips and personality changes are symptoms of burnout too, says Robert. "One of the first signs of burnout is feeling disengaged with your work or job," he explains. "This can even happen to people who find a great sense of fulfilment in what they do. It can also cross over into your personal life, making you snappy and irritable with family and friends."

Nicola will remain in her role until her successor is elected by the SNP, and she will stay as an Member of Scottish Parliament until at least the next Holyrood election in May 2026, but there are ways she can minimise the risk of further burnout.

"If you have a very busy period of work coming up, there are several tools you can utilise to mitigate the impacts of any stress you might experience," confirms Robert.

Working without a break spells trouble for our mental health

"It's key to remember that the mind and body work as one," he continues. "The stress contributing to burnout can be as much a physical burden as a mental one. More and more evidence shows mindful practices such as meditation and yoga are extremely effective for managing and treating burnout."

Avoiding alcohol is important for those with busy, stressful lives, according to Robert. "It may be tempting to have a glass of wine or two after a particularly stressful day, but remember that alcohol reduces the quality of sleep you get, exacerbating fatigue and limiting your body's ability to rest and recover."

We hope that Nicola is taking time to look after herself.

