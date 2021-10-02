The Queen wears meaningful brooch for the opening of Scottish Parliament The monarch looked radiant

Her Majesty the Queen opened the sixth session of Scottish Parliament on Saturday 2 October, putting on a radiant display in emerald green. It was her unique brooch though that made her outfit stand out for its significance to Scotland.

The Queen selected Queen Mary's Diamond Thistle Brooch for her lapel, and it is this same piece that she has worn on many Scottish occasions.

The thistle has become a symbol of the country and it is even a flower that is embroidered into the lace of many royal wedding dresses for this reason.

The diamond brooch stood out beautifully against Her Majesty's choice of green coat, which she wore with a matching hat, black gloves, and of course, her signature handbag.

The monarch wore a special brooch

Her Majesty addressed the room at the special event and her speech included praise for the parliament during this "trying period" but also referred the "difference of opinion" within the room.

The Queen met with First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon

As well as her official words, the Queen spoke personally about her affiliation with the country. She said: "I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country, and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here.

"It is often said that it is the people that make a place, and there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland, as we have seen in recent times."

Her Majesty wore a patterned dress underneath

Prince William shares his grandmother's love for Scotland, and he got a mention in the speech too.

"Following my grandson’s time as Lord High Commissioner, Prince William has told me many heartening stories that he heard first hand of people and communities across Scotland uniting to protect and care for those who are isolated or vulnerable," she said.

