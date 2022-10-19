Adam Lambert's struggle with invisible health battle: 'It's a beast' Adam is open with his fans

American Idol contestant Adam Lambert always appears the picture of confidence when onstage with Queen, but underneath his outgoing persona, the singer suffers with his mental health.

Adam, 40, previously told Hunger Magazine: "I've definitely dealt with my share of anxiety. What's great is that the more we all talk about it, the more we realize it's pretty common, especially in this day and age."

Speaking of how the pandemic impacted mental health, Adam said: "A pandemic is not the most relaxing thing in the world. Anxiety's real. It's a beast."

The star went on to explain that he hopes anyone suffering with anxiety doesn't feel alone. "I think it’s really important not to feel like there’s something wrong with you. I think it’s more common than we all realise. It’s now becoming more of a conversation, but I think for people that are older it’s been a taboo thing."

In May 2020, Adam shared on UK talk show Lorraine that he was having therapy to help with his anxiety.

Adam Lambert wows on stage with Queen

When quizzed what he was up to during lockdown, the star said: "I'm just keeping busy, speaking with a therapist as the anxiety can get real, and speaking to friends and family.

"We're all focused on the virus at first, but there's a lot of fall-out from this - from mental health to jobs."

Adam goes to therapy to help his anxiety

We're glad to hear Adam has support when it comes to his anxiety.

