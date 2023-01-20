Princess Anne surprises in knee-high suede boots and chic coat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Anne has had a busy week, flying to Athens for the funeral of King Constantine of Greece, before making her way to Edinburgh for a tree-planting ceremony in honour of her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Princess Royal met with Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon and other members of the Scottish government on Thursday, visiting Holyrood Park and getting stuck in planting the 70th tree in the Queen's Jubilee Wood, which was gifted to the late Queen last year in honour of her 70 years on the throne.

WATCH: An inside look at Princess Anne's life and work

Loading the player...

Princess Anne, who was named the hardest working royal again in 2022, dressed for the occasion in a chic neutral ensemble, comprising a sumptuous camel scarf and coordinating coat, with knee-high suede boots with charming tassels.

The Princess Royal looked chic in a nude palette

It seems the 72-year-old has been taking style inspiration from the Princess of Wales, who sported a similar palette during a visit to Scarborough in November 2022.

Princess Anne channels Princess Kate in her latest outfit

The tree planting ceremony wasn't Princess Anne's only duty in Scotland this week, with Wednesday seeing King Charles' sister host the investiture ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, including honours for Team GB's curling team, who won gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Princess Anne got stuck in at the tree planting ceremony

The royal wore military dress as she met Scottish curlers, Mili Smith, Victoria Drummond, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and coach David Murdoch.

For the funeral of King Constantine, Princess Anne of course opted for sombre mourning clothes, and during the ceremony displayed a rare display of public affection, embracing Constantine's heartbroken widow, Anne-Marie.

The Princess Royal was pictured with her arms around grieving Anne-Marie and looking at her with concern as they exchanged a few words together.

Royally obsessed? Listen to our new podcast on all things royal