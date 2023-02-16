17 of Prince William's fittest moments that prove he's the king of sports

Melanie Macleod
The Prince of Wales isn't afraid to get stuck in when it comes to sport, from skiing to football, rugby to polo – and we have to say, he looks good while doing it!
Prince William has been a dedicated sports fan since his childhood, supporting and playing with equal enthusiasm.
With his wife Princess Kate by his side, the Prince of Wales has tried his hand at a huge number of activities, with skiing, polo and hockey among his many skills. So committed is the future king to his fitness, he wears an activity tracker to monitor his health – very impressive!
WATCH: Inside Prince William's closest relationships
Don't just take our word about William's sporting prowess, though. Former professional athlete Mike Tindall has praised his cousin-in-law, saying of the 41-year-old: "Willy's quick. I've raced him, he's quick, he has really fast leg speed."
Another pro sportsman who has sung William's praises is Prince Harry's best friend, polo player Nacho Figueras. Speaking about both William and Harry, Nacho told HELLO! in 2016: "They love the sport of polo so it's always fun to be around them.
READ: 5 memorable royal skiing accidents: Sophie Wessex, Princess Diana and more
"Their grandfather played, their father played, they both play. They're great riders," he added.
Read on for Prince William's most impressive fitness moments.
Prince William riding a bike
Prince William proves he's a multi-talented man, riding a bike with a polo stick in hand.
Prince William playing water polo
The Prince of Wales showed off his water polo prowess – and his toned arms in the process.
Prince William in swimming trunks
The future King revealed his muscular thighs in tiny swimming trunks.
Prince William sailing
Not just a water polo pro, William also takes to the water to try his hand at sailing.
Prince William doing an assault course
Ever the action man, Prince William tackled a challenging assault course in aid of Sport Relief.
Prince William celebrating a win
Showing off his biceps once more, William celebrates success on the polo pitch.
TRENDING NOW: Zara Tindall's secret shared hobby with her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William playing rugby on the beach
Prince William has a Baywatch moment, dashing along the beach.
Prince William playing golf
Prince William was a fan of golf as a young man, and even suffered a fractured skull playing the sport.
Prince William playing football
The Prince of Wales proved he doesn't need to be in his football kit to play the sport, enjoying a kick-about in the off-duty prince uniform of soft navy jumper and jeans.
Prince William playing polo
William looks dashing as he plays polo.
READ: 13 dramatic horse injuries: King Charles, Sophie Wessex and more royal broken bones
Prince William skiing
Prince William took to the slopes from childhood, debuting his relationship with Princess Kate while skiing, and snow ploughing down the mountain with his father, Prince Charles.
LISTEN: Find out what the royal family get up to before balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace