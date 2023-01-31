Zara Tindall's secret shared hobby with her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II Mike Tindall's wife and her late grandmother had a lot in common

In the first instalment of Mike Tindall's new podcast, Mike Drop, the former rugby player interviewed his wife, Zara Tindall, and she gave a rare insight into her royal upbringing.

Though Zara is known to be an accomplished equestrian, Princess Anne's daughter revealed she is also a talented gymnast, runner and hurdler during the conversation, even quipping that she is a skilled swimmer – a talent she likely inherited from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Revealing that horse riding wasn't her first love, Zara explained: "I didn't ride at school, I just played sport the whole time. I loved hockey, tennis, athletics, swimming. There was too much going on, I couldn't fit [horse riding] in."

Swimming was one of the late monarch's hidden talents, too, and behind closed doors, King Charles III's mother was an excellent swimmer, taking to the waters from just 10 years old. According to Swimming World Magazine, the Queen started by swimming breaststroke and backstroke and quickly earned her first medal for swimming.

Zara Tindall had a strong bond with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II

The young royal reportedly earned several lifesaving certificates over the years, and she received a badge recognising proficiency and grace in every stroke and in diving.

Ever the high achiever, Queen Elizabeth II was given an award for being the best female swimmer (for girls 14 years and younger).

A young Zara Tindall with Queen Elizabeth II

Upon her rise to the throne, Her Majesty was a patron of the Amateur Swimming Association (known as British Swimming today), reportedly because she saw swimming not just as a competitive sport, but as an activity that benefits wellbeing.

Queen Elizabeth II was a strong swimmer

We're sure Zara appreciates the benefits in the same way her beloved grandmother did.

