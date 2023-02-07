The sentimental reason Princess Kate and Prince William chose family holiday destination The Wales family frequent Courcheval in France, a place close to their hearts

Prince William and Princess Kate are both keen skiers, taking to the slopes since childhood, so it came as no surprise when they took their children Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte to luxury French resort Courcheval in April 2022 to introduce them to the sport.

It's not just a love of the slopes that motivated their decision to choose the resort; Courcheval is a sentimental spot for Princess Kate and Prince William. It was the first place they visited as a family of four, taking Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2016, plus, they visited several times before they were married too, so it is likely a special place for them.

Prince William and Princess Kate have always enjoyed skiing together

While the Wales family didn't publicly announce their ski trip last year, several Twitter and Instagram users reported that they spotted the royals skiing the slopes and enjoying meals at restaurants in the mountains.

Prince William and Princess Kate were spotted skiing in 2022

Given that they managed to keep the trip fairly under the radar, we suspect they might try and recreate the holiday this Easter break, especially given it's been a stressful period for the family, following the loss of Queen Elizabeth II in September, and the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare.

Charlotte and George likely have fond memories of Courcheval, with official portraits from their 2016 trip showing them and their parents posing against snowy backdrops.

The Wales family in Courcheval in 2016

A statement at the time said: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family. The images show Their Royal Highnesses enjoying a short skiing holiday with their children in the French Alps.

"This was their first holiday as a family of four and the first time either of the children had played in the snow. It was very special and fun short holiday for the family, and they are grateful that John Stillwell [The PA photographer] was able to capture the moment so well. The Duke and Duchess hope people enjoy the photos."

Princess Charlotte and Prince George enjoyed the snow in France

It later emerged that the family had chartered the Duke of Westminster's private jet for the journey

