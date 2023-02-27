Jenna Bush Hager showcases toned physique in stylish new look The Today with Hoda & Jenna is so fashionable!

Jenna Bush Hager has just returned from a fun family trip to Universal Studios, and has since shared a selection of pictures from her adventures on social media, including one of her looking incredibly stylish in a pair of denim shorts.

In contrast to the current cold climates in New York City, Jenna was able to embrace the warm weather on her vacation, and styled the shorts with a nautical-inspired stripey top and pink sneakers.

What's more, Jenna looked incredibly trim in the photos, showcasing her toned physique in her summer attire.

Jenna Bush Hager's rise to fame - and her unexpected job before joining Today

The 41-year-old has been on a health transformation over the past year, and recently opened up about it - and how it has made her feel - in an interview with Women's Health.

She said: "I have to be really cognizant of what I put in my body, and I think I realized [in the past] that I wasn't doing that to the best of my ability. My kids were eating really healthy, and I was just grabbing whatever I could."

Now, Jenna is also working out regularly, and is enjoying the new routine.

Jenna Bush Hager looked fabulous in shorts during her recent trip to Universal Studios

"I work out first thing in the morning. That's my new thing," she said.

The star tends to work out at the gym at the NBC studios where she hosts the Fourth Hour of Today each weekday, and enjoys mixing up her exercise routine while there.

"I'm obsessed with jumping on mini trampolines or doing dance cardio. But those things are hard to do before work," she said.

George W. Bush's daughter previously opened up about her lifestyle change on Today during a segment on New Year's resolutions back in January 2022.

Hoda told Jenna: "Can I tell you something that I've noticed and our viewers have noticed over the past few weeks. People have noticed that there's like a transformation that's been happening with you. You are – they are just saying 'Jen is looking amazing, she's never looked this good.'

Jenna is a popular host on the Today Show

"Something is happening. I think for someone like you and me who is constantly berating and belittling, I think one of the things we should do in January is celebrate when something good happens. Celebrate it!"

Jenna replied: "I will say I think I have figured out what works for me. And I think the hard thing is I think we expect things to happen over night. This has actually been over six months."

When quizzed on what she's been doing, the mom-of-three replied: "The difference is I wake up before the show and I work out. And I really work out."

