Jenna Bush Hager 'so grateful' as she shares wonderful family photos with three children She adores being a mom

Jenna Bush Hager took time off from Today to spend quality time with her family over the holidays and her photos were adorable.

The star took to Instagram and updated her followers with a selection of photos of her loved ones including children Mila, eight, Poppy, six, and Hal, two.

MORE: Today's Jenna Bush Hager's video with Savannah Guthrie leaves some fans hilariously horrified

In one snapshot, Jenna and her husband, Henry, were beaming with their offspring and she captioned it: "A very Texas Xmas. So grateful."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager celebrates son Hal's birthday with her parents

She also added photos to her stories of her daughters paddling in a stream and gave insight into their vacation in Texas.

Jenna adores being a mom and manages to successfully juggle parenthood and her busy career.

MORE: Sheinelle Jones undergoes incredible transformation in record time in relatable post

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager divides fans with 'emotional' photos of her daughters

She has a refreshing attitude towards being a working mother and previously opened up to The Journal News about her take on the work-life balance.

Jenna said she was so grateful for her family

She said: "I don't believe in balance. We are all trying to do the best we can. I know, for example, my husband isn't talking about balance with his co-workers.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager's kids are already celebrating Christmas in adorable new photos

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager shares heartbreaking tribute after father-in-law's death

"It's a word that women put on each other that makes us feel guilty or makes us feel we are not doing our job the best way possible. So when I am with my kids I try to be completely present, and when I'm at work I try to do the same."

Jenna spent the holidays in Texas

Jenna is the daughter of George W. Bush and her twin sister, Barbara, recently welcomed her first child.

Jenna shared the happy news of niece Cora Georgia's arrival in September 2021. She posted a series of pictures of herself with the newborn in hospital, as well as one of Cora's proud parents, alongside a heartfelt message.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.