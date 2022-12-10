Jenna Bush Hager calls out co-star Hoda Kotb during awkward on-air moment

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are not only co-stars on Today with Hoda & Jenna, but they're also the best of friends.

But despite their friendship, they aren't afraid to disagree with each other. On Friday's show, Jenna appeared unimpressed with Hoda during a playful discussion about 2022 SantaCon that took an unexpected turn after Hoda revealed her own drinking habits before calling out Jenna for being worse for wear after one too many boozy drinks. Watch the video below to see Jenna's reaction and hear what she called Hoda…

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager left unimpressed by Hoda Kotb's cheeky remarks

Loading the player...

Thankfully, from the duo's laughter and playful banter, it's clear to see that Jenna didn't take offense to Hoda's tongue-in-cheek remark.

Jenna even admitted earlier in the discussion that she once braved SantaCon, which is described as a "charitable, non-political, non-sensical Santa Claus convention that happens once a year to spread absurdist joy".

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager shares scary revelation about living in the White House

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach speaks out for first time following GMA hiatus amid T.J. Holmes romance

"Why are you shocked by that? I used to be young!" she replied when Hoda appeared surprised by her revelation. "I walked around, I think I had a Santa hat on. I did it.

"Then I had children and I stopped," Jenna added. "But also, if you know what I'm talking about, you can be walking the streets and there's, like, Santa, smoking a cig. Santa and Mrs. Claus making out… it's fun."

Jenna and Hoda have great chemistry on screen

Fans were quick to react to the fun video shared on Instagram, with one responding: "I love these two together. Their chemistry can't be matched!" A second said: "You two are so cute!!!! Your stories are so cute and love hearing them."

A third added: "You guys are the best. Hoda is awesome and Jenna is such a breath of fresh air."

Earlier this year, Hoda and Jenna opened up on their show about their unconventional bond given their age gap. Hoda is 58 while Jenna is 41.

"I do think the most interesting people have friends of all ages because number one - like, the things we talk about have nothing to do with our ages," Hoda explained.

Hoda and Jenna are friends on and off the show

"Or even our cultural references!" Jenna added. "First of all, they're the same. Second of all, we are in the same stage of life. Which, you know, matters in some ways because I'm constantly asking you for children advice."

She expanded on her love for her NBC co-host and friend, saying: "But also, I realize when I'm out, sort of away on the road how much I talk about you. But it's because I like being with you, you know?

"We sit and we're talking and we're crying and we're laughing. And then they're like 'It's time to go do television.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.