All we know about Hoda Kotb's Today Show replacement, Tom Llamas Tom, 43, stepped in to hold down the fort

Hoda Kotb was missing from The Today Show on Friday - but Savannah Guthrie was in good company as Tom Llamas stepped in to hold down the fort.

However, despite Tom's steady presence, fans were curious to know where the 58-year-old anchor was, with one tweeting: "Is Hoda on vacation? Or is she sick? There's been no mention of her absence, or maybe I'm just missing it?"

WATCH: Today stars band together for emotional farewell

Loading the player...

"Where are @craigmelvin @hodakotb?" tweeted another. Savannah, 51, and Tom did not make mention of where Hoda was, with Savannah opening the Friday February 24 episode by simply sharing that "Tom's in for Hoda this morning". '

Tom, 43, is a veteran NBC and Today Show anchor, who got his start on World News Tonight on ABC, where he worked from 2014 to 2021. He has won multiple Emmy Awards for his reporting, as well as two Edward R. Murrow awards and is a proud father of three children with wife Jennifer.

In 2022 he opened up to HELLO! about the success of his NBC news show Top Story and the devastating stories that he has been reporting.

"From Ukraine I will never forget the brave mothers," he said. "The first images I recorded from the war were the packed families at the border with Poland. Women and children trying to squeeze through and being crunched up against border gates…I will never forget that."

MORE: Exclusive: Tom Llamas opens up about his new NBC News talk show and his pandemic struggles

Tom stepped in for Hoda on Friday

He continued: "In Uvalde part of the challenge was trying to understand 'why' when it came to the inaction from the police department. So when I had an opportunity to question those in charge I wanted to make sure we got clear answers on what went wrong."

Tom sees the opportunity for Top Story to grow, adding: "Regardless of where or how you consume news I want to make sure Top Story is there as an option for viewers."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.