Hoda Kotb's Today absence continues - where is the Today with Jenna and Hoda star?

Hoda Kotb has kept fans confused and concerned as she remained absent from her usual role co-hosting the Today Show on Monday morning.

Hoda was also absent on Friday, when she was replaced by previous World News Tonight anchor Tom Llamas.

The popular news anchor was replaced this time by Craig Melvin, who is usually co-host for the third hour of Today as well as a Today and MSNBC News anchor and reporter. See Al Roker joke with Craig in the video below.

Hoda has been active on her social media over the weekend, however she hasn't provided any explanation about her absence. Instead, the beloved host took to her channels on Saturday and Sunday just to wish her followers all the best, as she regularly does.

Hoda has also been absent from her role on Today with Hoda and Jenna for the last week, with her co-host Jenna Bush Hager joined by Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist instead.

Fans have been taking to social media channels to ask after the anchor: "Miss Hoda, hope she is on vacation. A much needed one I'm sure," one commented on a Today with Jenna and Hoda Instagram post.

Craig, Savannah and Al were without Hoda on Monday

Meanwhile, another concerned fan tweeted on Monday morning: "Starting another week without @hodakotb.. hope she’s ok!" along with the hashtag "#WheresHoda."

"Did Hoda leave #todayshow? New set design - no Hoda," asked another viewer.

Fans were curious about the 58-year-old anchor's absence on Friday too, with one tweeting: "Is Hoda on vacation? Or is she sick? There's been no mention of her absence, or maybe I'm just missing it?"

Jenna was joined by other hosts like Sheinelle last week

Hoda's fellow Today show anchors have had little to say about why she remains missing from her usual role on the morning show, with Savannah Guthrie just quickly beginning the broadcast on Monday with the statement: "Hoda's off today."

Later on the show, she continued: "Hoda's got the morning off," but still provided little detail as to why the anchor is away from the show.

