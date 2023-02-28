Abbey Clancy shows off impressive abs in stunning selfie with rarely-seen sister

Abbey Clancy took to Instagram on Monday evening to share a sultry mirror selfie with her lookalike sister Elle - and it's safe to say she's Abbey's carbon copy!

Dressed up for a lively night out, Abbey looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of low-waisted jeans and a dark long-sleeved T-shirt. Elle, 25, meanwhile, rocked a similar pair of distressed jeans and a flattering crop top.

Beaming for the camera, Abbey, 37, showcased her flawless figure and impressively toned abs. Back in 2016, the star shared some of her workout secrets with Your Fitness Today – and maintaining her figure is no easy feat!

"I hate running, I can't do it but I love a family bike ride or pushing the pram with my 20 million stone baby!" she revealed. "Then the toning element comes from reformer Pilates, I love it."

Abbey and Elle twinned in denim

She added: "I think everybody exercises for different reasons, whether it's stress relief, to lose weight, tone up or for their overall health. For me it makes a massive difference to my energy levels and muscle tone."

Abbey's night out with her sister comes after she and Peter Crouch celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary by renewing their commitment to one another. Back in December 2022, the loved-up couple jetted off to the Maldives for their "magical" beach ceremony which took place on a private island. Bliss!

The couple wed in 2011

In an effort to make the event a family occasion, the couple – who tied the knot in June 2011 – opted to renew their vows in front of their kids Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack.

"We've come so far and I’m actually more in love now after all this time," Peter told HELLO!. "Ab is my best friend and our wedding in 2011 was a wonderful event, but this was so much more chilled, relaxed, romantic."

The duo enjoyed a beach ceremony

Abbey, meanwhile, was quick to praise her husband's sweet surprise, which she only found out about days beforehand. "Pete's quite romantic at heart; he has definitely earned himself brownie points for the next few years," she added.

