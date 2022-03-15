Abbey Clancy gives fans insight into the morning routine that keeps her glowing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's no denying that Abbey Clancy is one of the most gorgeous women out there – she always looks glowing and healthy, and now she's shared the secret behind her radiant appearance.

SEE: Abbey Clancy looks phenomenal in gorgeous crop top during cleanout

Peter Crouch's wife took to Instagram to enlighten fans as to how she starts her day, with four photos of her healthy morning routine, which includes an avocado bagel, fruit-covered pancakes, a green juice and a turmeric latte, all courtesy of cold-pressed juice experts The Juice Smith.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch's home in Surrey is surrounded with endless land

Abbey isn't the only celebrity fan of The Juice Smith. Loose Women star Ruth Langsford regularly shares photos of her food prep which always includes The Juice Smith's green juice.

LOOK: Inside Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy's incredible £3million home

SEE: Abbey Clancy wears skin-tight workout wear in rare gym selfie

But what makes Abbey's morning drink choices just so good for her? The green juice includes pineapple, pear, coriander, spinach, kale, lime. This concoction of high-performing ingredients has high levels of magnesium, to help with healthy sleep patterns, whilst vitamins A and C work to support a healthy immune system and new cell growth. Vitamin K in the mix helps with overall health.

As for the turmeric latte? Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory ingredient, so is good for those with chronic conditions involving pain.

Abbey Clancy starts her days with a green juice and turmeric latte

The anti-inflammatory effect is also helpful for people who suffer from breakouts because it can help to soothe acne, while the antioxidant powers help contribute to that healthy Clancy glow.

READ: Abbey Clancy reveals she suffered with morning sickness during third pregnancy

Psoriasis sufferers may also find the uncomfortable condition eased by turmeric. If you don't fancy adding turmeric to your morning latte, you can also take it in supplement form.

Together Health Curcumin and Turmeric Complex Supplements, £11.07 for 30 supplements, Amazon

Abbey has spoken in the past about seeking treatment for her mental health after her health anxiety got so bad that she believed her children were seriously ill. Turmeric could also help with this, as it is believed to ease anxiety and depression thanks to curcumin, the bioactive compound found in turmeric which is thought to support serotonin and dopamine levels.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.