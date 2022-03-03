Abbey Clancy wears skin-tight workout wear in rare gym selfie

Abbey Clancy constantly wows her followers with jaw-dropping photos on Instagram and now she's given fans a rare insight into how she stays in such amazing shape.

MORE: Abbey Clancy looks flawless in jaw-dropping sporty bikini

The model shared a photo from her workout sessions with personal trainer James Blum writing, "let's go [3 punch emojis]". In the selfie Abbey can be seen wearing a tight-fitting all-black outfit, with a vest on top – so you just know she's going to be working up a serious sweat!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Abbey Clancy shares glimpse inside neverending garden

Her trainer James reposted the photo, writing, "she's back [3 flame emojis]".

In the snap, Abbey is giving a thumbs up to the camera, while James has his legs in TRX stirrups, performing a crunch. There's no other fitness equipment in the room, so their regime is likely to consist mostly of bodyweight exercises.

MORE:Abbey Clancy wears chic gym kit to work out

SEE:Inside Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy's incredible £3million home

In the past, Abbey has said that she hates running but loves reformer Pilates for toning, so it makes sense she loves an intense, core-busting TRX session that works all the tiny muscles in your body for a serious burn.

Abbey Clancy shared this behind-the-scene photo from her workout with her trainer

Despite being married to an athlete, Abbey said she doesn't train with husband Peter Crouch. "I never work out with Pete," she confessed to Health & Wellbeing. "He does so much for his job already and even keeps it up on holiday, going for a run or hitting the gym and that's a little too dedicated for me!"

She added: "I think everybody exercises for different reasons, whether it's stress relief, to lose weight, tone up or for their overall health. For me it makes a massive difference to my energy levels and muscle tone."

Abbey Clancy shows off the results of her workouts on Instagram

"But you have to make time to exercise, it's important," she told HELLO!. "Especially with my job. I need to keep in shape and keeping fit is a nice release. You feel healthy and strong and that's my motivation. It makes me feel good."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.