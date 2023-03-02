NCIS' Pauley Perrette suffers painful injury inside California home The former CBS star did have a bit of ingenuity on hand

Pauley Perrette is nothing if not scrappy, as is evidenced by her latest offering on social media, in which she divulged news of a painful mishap taking place in her California home.

The actress shared a picture of her broken pinky toe on Instagram, which she'd managed to curb with the help of a makeshift splint.

She'd finagled one out of an Energizer battery pack, which had been wrapped around the broken toe, and in her caption, showed that she was proud of her efforts.

Pauley shared that she'd broken her pinky toe

"Pretty sure (Totally sure) I broke my [pinky] toe. So I made a splint," she wrote. "There's a reason they call me #MacGIRLVER."

She quickly received a wave of supportive messages from her fans, one of whom commented: "Owie wowie that brings tears to my eyes just thinking about it!!"

Another said: "Hope it's better soon," while a third added: "Aww, that must hurt, I'm sorry," and a fourth wrote: "Oh [expletive], I hope you recover quickly!"

The former NCIS star has not shied away from being candid about her struggles with her health, such as when she detailed the stroke she suffered back in September of 2021. Watch the video below to learn more.

On the anniversary of her stroke last year, she opened up about the condition, and the following October, gave an update on how she was recovering, telling People: "I am doing great and am super healthy now.

"I want to thank everyone for their concern and take this opportunity to really plead for everyone to educate themselves on the signs of a stroke and the importance of getting medical help immediately."

Pauley detailed the stroke she'd suffered back in 2021

She went on to emphasize that strokes can happen at any age, explaining: "You can have a stroke AT ANY AGE, which I did not know. Teenagers can have a stroke. Let's all learn from this and take good care of ourselves and others."

