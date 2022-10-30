NCIS star Pauley Perrette shares health update following terrifying stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette had a stroke in September 2021, and in a new interview, the actress gave fans an update on how she's feeling.

"I am doing great and am super healthy now," the 53-year-old told People. "I want to thank everyone for their concern and take this opportunity to really plead for everyone to educate themselves on the signs of a stroke and the importance of getting medical help immediately."

VIDEO: Pauley Perrette reunites with her NCIS co-stars

She went on to emphasize that strokes can happen at any age, explaining: "You can have a stroke AT ANY AGE, which I did not know. Teenagers can have a stroke. Let's all learn from this and take good care of ourselves and others."

On the one-year anniversary of her stroke, Pauley took to Instagram to share an empowering message, detailing the ordeals she's been through in recent years.

"[I'm] still a survivor after this traumatic life I've been given so far… And still so grateful, still so full of faith, and STILL HERE!" She said

Pauley Perrette had a stroke in 2021

She continued: "Yes, I'm still here again, like how many times do I cheat death?"

The star went on to explain how she "almost died from a hair dye allergy" and was the victim of an assault too.

Pauley Perrette has had a difficult year

Fans were quick to send their support to the actress after hearing her upsetting update.

"So sorry to hear about your last year. You have suffered tremendous health issues and the loss of people close to you and loved by you," one wrote, while another commented: "I had no idea you had suffered a stroke. They say what doesn't kill you makes you stronger but seriously… stop putting that theory to a test! I am so sorry what you've endured in your life. Keep that positive attitude."

Pauley is best known for her role as Abby Sciuto in NCIS, who she played for 15 years before quitting in 2018.

While she often tweets about causes close to her heart, Pauley has stepped back from acting in the last few years. She admitted the following year that she would never return to the show.

