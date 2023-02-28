Gal Gadot barely covers up in glowing snapshot from bed Everyone should wake up like the Wonder Woman star

Gal Gadot is one of the many stars taking Paris Fashion Week by storm, and shared her glimpse into mornings spent prepping.

The actress posted to her Stories a photograph of herself still in bed, sipping on some morning coffee ahead of getting ready for a few shows.

VIDEO: Gal Gadot's sportswear modeling gig

Loading the player...

She could be seen in the picture sitting up while seemingly nude, covering herself up with a blanket and sporting a fresh face.

"Getting ready to start my day," she captioned her shot, before presumably being launched into a torrent of hair and make-up.

MORE: Gal Gadot gushes over husband Jaron Varsano as they spend Valentine's Day apart: 'My everything'

The Wonder Woman star did eventually make it to her major appearance of the day, Dior's Fall 2023 show, alongside fellow stars like Charlize Theron, Blackpink's Jisoo, and Maisie Williams.

Gal nearly bared all in her photo from bed

Her look for the show was just as revealing. Although she was covered in black from head to toe, the sheer fabric displayed some skin.

Gal donned a black patterned lace top with a mock neck on a bralette underneath, pairing it with a tiered ankle-length skirt with tassels.

TRENDING NOW: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal pride in new announcement

She topped it off by styling her brunette locks into loose waves, simple diamond earrings, minimal make-up, and Dior ankle boots.

The Wonder Woman star attended Dior's Fall fashion show later in the day

It was just the previous week that the Death on the Nile star wowed fans once again with photographs of herself showing off some of her flexibility in a white one-piece.

The fit expertly displayed her lean legs and toned DC-hero physique as she stretched across her chair and joked in her caption: "Don't forget to stretch."

MORE: Gal Gadot leaves fans stunned in radiant photo in just a shirt

ALSO POPULAR: T.J. Holmes can't contain himself as Amy Robach rocks tiny bikini in Mexico

Fans quickly raved in the comments section, with one saying: "I wish that I could be that chair!" and another adding: "The black and whites lure me in every time."

She recently stunned fans with a pair of black and white images

Even Blake Lively couldn't resist dropping a compliment as she wrote: "Breathtaking. On the inside out," with a few heart emojis.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.