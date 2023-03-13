TIME FOR YOU: 'How a 15-minute morning ritual keeps me happy' Positive psychology coach Elle Mace shared her 15-minute trick for having a happier day

Welcome to Time For You, HELLO!'s brand new series that asks wellness experts for the one thing they do every day to boost their mood – take notes!

This week we spoke to positive psychology coach Elle Mace about the one way she makes time for herself, amid a busy life with two toddlers and running a thriving business.

Elle, you're busy helping others find happiness, but what's the one thing you do for your own wellbeing?

"I steal 15 minutes to myself at 6 am – while my kids are still asleep – and make time to meditate.

"I head off to my spare room where I have created a small calm space for myself. I light a candle and find a meditation I want to listen to – usually something by meditation guru Deepak Chopra.

Before using her laptop, Elle starts her day by meditating

I can't help but fidget when I'm meditating – how do you stay focussed?

"You don't have to stay still to feel the benefits. I have my notebook and a pen and I dip in and out of sitting still and allowing my thoughts to appear and writing them down.

"The best advice I can give is that you don't need to follow a rule book or do anything for long periods of time.

"Even if it's just five minutes of listening to a favourite song, that’s a form of mediation too. I used to think meditation had to be in a certain way or it wouldn't work, but once I got over that I was able to see the benefits."

But what are you thinking about while you're meditating?

"I start by checking in with how I'm feeling, then I move on to gratitude, and affirmations and finish with visualisation with positive thinking.

"Checking in with myself helps me plan my day, and means I sometimes realise I need to reduce my workload or add something to my day that will help me feel good and reduce stress.

Meditation helps Elle work out what her body needs each day

"The gratitude practice helps me to remind myself of what I already have and how lucky I am, putting life into perspective, while affirmations give me an instant buzz and lift me up. They give me the energy I need to combat the day and increase my self-worth."

And those three things make you happier?

"Massively! I underestimated how much happier I would be by treating myself to 15 minutes on my own each day.

"I have two toddlers and run my business, so life is busy and chaotic. My 15 minutes of me-time give me an opportunity to be myself rather than a mum, wife, business owner or therapist.

Do you ever skip your meditation session?

"The voice inside my head sometimes tries to tell me I don't have time or that I'm too tired, but I have learnt to push through that now and honour what I know will help me.

"If I ever miss a day or two, I really notice a difference in my patience and calmness. Meditation makes my head feels a lot clearer.

"I've dipped in and out of meditation for years, but have been consistently meditating for three years, since my first child was born.

"I realised my head was full of chatter and other priorities, and my wellbeing was suffering."

Find out more about Elle's work as a coach here.

