Does smiling make you happy? An expert explains

Could the secret to feeling happier be as simple as faking a smile? Some experts think so…

Being told to smile when you’re feeling low is among the most irritating things in the world, but smiling has actually been proven to lift your mood and lower stress – even if it’s a forced grin.

A smile, be it genuine or fake, spurs a chemical reaction in the brain, releasing hormones including dopamine and serotonin. The same goes for fake laughter; your brain doesn’t know if it’s real and releases happy hormones regardless.

“The phrase smile until you are happy or be happy until you smile, comes to mind,” says neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart of this idea.

The power of a smile is something that manifesting expert Nicci Rosso, author of Manifest Your Everything, writes in her book. Here she explains why smiling makes us happy.

Can smiling make you happy?

"Come rain or shine, if you put a smile on your face, it changes how you feel from the inside out," writes Nicci.

"A smile radiates love, warmth, and happiness to others, is a wonderful stress reliever, and helps boost your mood. Even when you give a false smile there’s something inside you that’s saying, 'Come on, you can do this.'

"So, let go of these negative, stressful feelings and just SMILE!" Nicci urges.

Why does smiling make us happy?

"Smiling releases endorphins in the same way that happens when you work out at the gym or go for a fast walk in nature," explains Nicci.

"There are lots of other benefits to smiling too, including reducing overall blood pressure and helping with pain. Smiling helps you feel so much better about you," she adds.

"When was the last time you smiled at someone, and they smiled back? How did that make you feel?" Nicci questions, "If you’ve been used to frowning, it is time for a change! Smile at yourself in the mirror! It may seem strange at first, but the more you do it, the more it will happen naturally.

"Waking up with a smile on your face can set you up for the day. Going to sleep with a smile on your face can help toward a peaceful night, sending out happy and positive messages to the universe," she continues.

I always think of the song 'When You’re Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You!),' which was written in 1928. You can’t help but sing along and have a big smile on your face every time you hear it."

How to fake a smile

If you're having a horrible time, even a fake smile can be difficult to muster, but transformation coach Aysha Bell has a hack to bring a smile to your face on the darkest days and it involves calling to memory a time you've been happy in the past

“Your brain doesn't know the difference between when you're genuinely feeling happy and when you're locking onto a happy memory,” Aysha says.

How to anchor a happy memory Use manifesting expert Nicci Roscoe's simple exercise to anchor a positive memory in your mind. You can anchor different memories that relate to your emotions at the time. 1. Remember a time that made you feel good. 2. Take a slow, deep breath in through your nose and then breathe out slowly through your mouth as your shoulders relax and you start to breathe normally. 3. Imagine being in the moment you want to remember. Maybe you see yourself having a relaxing massage or laughing with family or friends during a fun evening out. 4. Squeeze your thumb and forefinger together and stay focused in this place of feeling good. 5. Now double and triple the good feelings. Make them bigger, brighter, and bolder and turn up the volume to hear yourself laughing and having fun! Double and triple these feelings again to heighten them even more! 6. Feel yourself smile as you enjoy being back in this memory! Stay in this wonderful place of feeling good for 5 minutes.

Think of a happy moment you have anchored that makes you feel good and just smile, encourages Nicci. "Every thought, every feeling you have goes straight to the universe and if it sees you smile, it will send you so much more to smile about."

Nicci adds: "Remembering who and what makes you happy can motivate you to start feeling good again. Think about friends and loved ones who make you happy. Remember the times you have smiled because of something as simple as feeling the warmth of the sun on your face."

Can fake laughing make us happy?

In the same way that forcing a smile can cheer us up, fake laughing can lift our spirits too.

Back in the 90s, Indian doctor Madan Kataria discovered that fake laughter could have the same physiological benefits to genuine giggles - including eased stress and boosted mood.

Think about the last time you guffawed with your friends; we bet you felt so much lighter afterwards. For the same effect, try fake laughing - while it might feel strange, forced giggles quickly feel genuine, releasing a cocktail of feelgood emotions into our bodies.

Laughter yoga exists purely for this reason and sees groups of people gather together for a giggle.

So, next time you're feeling down, try and force a smile – and see how you feel.

