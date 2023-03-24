﻿

Gardeners' World host Monty Don, 67, shares health concerns

Monty Don's wife Sarah can always tell when his health is in decline

Gardening is known to help lift the spirits and keep us well, so it comes as a surprise to know that much-loved horticulturalist Monty Don has been seriously unwell over the years.

In his book, The Jewel Garden, which he co-wrote with his wife Sarah Don, the Gardeners' World star went into detail about his health, explaining: "I remember one particularly grim November week I had dysentery, a bad sinus infection and thrush simultaneously. Happy days.

"The body becomes a burden," he added. "Your immune system packs up, your bowels go haywire, your teeth ache. Your hair falls out and your skin erupts, cracks or sags."

Monty and Sarah Don wrote a book together, detailing their health woes

The 67-year-old said that Sarah can often tell when he isn't feeling his best, writing: "Sarah always says that I turn a yellowish grey when I am very down. It is all physical, all painful, uncomfortable and often disgusting."

Speaking of ignoring his symptoms, Monty added: "The body seems to be saying, 'don't you believe me? I'm ill."

Sarah has been extremely unwell herself, writing in their joint tome: "I was ill for months after our daughter was born.

"I had a slipped disc, a result of the bodged delivery, and was so anaemic that I needed a blood transfusion. My injuries were not acknowledged and as we tried to leave the hospital I had to walk down three flights of stairs because the lift had broken…. I was unable to walk or stand properly for over a year."

Spending time in the garden lifts Monty Don's spirits

Monty also has cancer as a child, and suffers from SAD, but appears to be much better now, explaining how time in the garden boosts his mood.

Speaking at the Chelsea Flower Show, he said: "It eases a troubled mind. It is happiness."

