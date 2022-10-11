Gardeners' World star Monty Don shares mood-boosting trick amid SAD diagnosis

Gardeners' World presenter Monty Don has been open about the fact he struggles with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), and on Monday he shared a simple trick for boosting his mood when the dark nights set in.

People who experience SAD will be familiar with the mood dip they experience as days grow shorter, and Monty's little tip is sure to provide a wholesome hit of happiness. A follower of the gardening guru tweeted: "I reached the age where I want one colour/style/length of socks so I never have to worry about finding pairs ever again," to which Monty responded: "It is a blessed relief. I bought 12 pairs of identical red woollen socks about five years ago and I have had a red-socked spring in my step ever since."

As well as his mood-boosting sock tip, Monty has other ways he manages his seasonal depression.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2008 Monty, 67, shared: "I'm on record as being depressive. It is related to winter. I have used antidepressants in the past, but I gave them up 10 years ago when I started to use a lightbox on my desk. It's certainly helped."

Monty went on to share that his method for easing depression doesn't always work, but he has coping mechanisms.

Monty Don has ways of coping with his depression

"Since then I've battled through depressive interludes with the support of my family and by taking lots of exercise, cutting my workload, and by being outside. I'll say: 'I will get up' and 'I will shave' and 'I will muck out the chickens' - and that seems to work."

Monty sought professional help too, at one stage. "I went to see a healer," he revealed in his book The Jewel Garden. "I can't remember if he was a herbalist, acupuncturist, homoeopath or white-coated faith healer, but I liked him.

Monty Don recently welcomed a new dog to the family

"He had me abstain from tea, coffee and alcohol and described my various symptoms with unerring accuracy," the star continued. "After a few months of this puritanical regime, they told me I was unhealable."

The healer told Monty the only way to overcome his depression and anger was to give up work and seek solace in nature – which led the star to the path he is on today, as one of the nation's most-loved gardeners.

