Gardeners' World star Monty Don suffers from seasonal disorder

Gardeners' World favourite Monty Don hasn't always felt as upbeat as he appears on the BBC show.

In fact, the star has battled with his mental health, writing in his book, The Jewel Garden, that he went through bouts of intense depression which saw his temper flare up in ways he called "unreasonable".

Speaking to The Guardian in 2008 about how he manages his depression, Monty, 67, shared: "I'm on record as being depressive. It is related to winter. I have used antidepressants in the past, but I gave them up 10 years ago when I started to use a lightbox on my desk. It's certainly helped."

Monty went on to share that his method for easing depression doesn't always work, but he has coping mechanisms.

Monty Don has found ways to ease his depression

"Since then I've battled through depressive interludes with the support of my family and by taking lots of exercise, cutting my workload, and by being outside. I'll say: 'I will get up' and 'I will shave' and 'I will muck out the chickens' - and that seems to work."

Monty sought professional help too, at one stage. "I went to see a healer," Monty revealed in his book. "I can't remember if he was a herbalist, acupuncturist, homoeopath or white-coated faith healer, but I liked him.

Monty Don sought professional help for his mental health

"He had me abstain from tea, coffee and alcohol and described my various symptoms with unerring accuracy," the star continued. "After a few months of this puritanical regime, they told me I was unhealable."

The healer told Monty the only way to overcome his depression and anger was to give up work and seek solace in nature – which led the star to the path he is on today, as one of the nation's most-loved gardeners.

If you suffer from seasonal affective disorder, like Monty, follow his lead and try an SAD lamp.

