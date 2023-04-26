Penny Lancaster celebrates happy menopause news – and fans are thrilled for her

Penny Lancaster took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate an important milestone.

Rod Stewart's wife, 52, posted a photo of herself beaming in a chic suit, surrounded by many other happy women, to mark the first anniversary of the launch of the Menopause Mandate, an initiative campaigning to revolutionise the menopause support and advice women receive from the health service and wider society in the UK.

Penny captioned the jubilant photo: "The energy today was electric! Thank you to everyone for making our first birthday super special," with support pouring in from Penny's dedicated followers.

"So brilliant Penny. You are using your profile, doing so much to help all women. As a woman going through the menopause, thank you so so much. We need all the help we can get," one wrote, while another commented: "You are an amazing advocate for women and menopause! Let's keep on keeping on!"

HELLO! reached out to the women's health charity Wellbeing of Women, to find out what the celebration entailed – and it certainly sounded like an empowering day.

"Penny Lancaster, a member of the Menopause Mandate, and ambassador of the women’s health charity, Wellbeing of Women, chaired a panel session on menopause in the workplace, at an event in the Houses of Parliament," they told us.

"This event was to mark the first-year anniversary of the Menopause Mandate and Penny talked about the Menopause Workplace Pledge, a campaign run by Wellbeing of Women," the charity continued.

"Nearly 2,500 employers have taken the pledge to improve menopause support in the workplace. Too many women are quitting their jobs, reducing their hours, or passing up promotions, due to the menopause.

"Penny was also at the signing of the pledge, by Mr Speaker, who committed to make the House of Commons a 'menopause friendly' employer, last summer."

Congratulations to Penny and everyone involved in the Menopause Mandate for all their hard work.

