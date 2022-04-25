Rod Stewart supports Penny Lancaster's menopause campaign with sweet post

Penny Lancaster has long campaigned for better education around the menopause and now her husband, musician Rod Stewart, has backed the cause too.

Penny took to Instagram to share a photo of Rod holding a copy of The Daily Mail with Penny's Menopause Mandate campaign on the front page. The model captioned the photo: "Rod supports." Rod reposted the snap, captioned: "Please show your support and sign the petition."

Penny Lancaster breaks down as she discusses menopause battle

The Menopause Mandate, which is also backed by presenter Davina McCall and journalist Mariella Frostrup, has four main aims: to education people on the menopause, to stop scaremongering around HRT, to ensure the right medication is prescribed to people going through menopause, and to make menopause medication affordable.

Penny has spoken openly about her experience with the menopause and how it has impacted both her and Rod.

"The menopause freaked me out at first. I thought: ‘This is the end of the road. I’m not going to have any more sex appeal, I’m not going to be as leniant or forgiving. I’ve got to say goodbye to the old Penny and say hello to the new one.’ I felt it was all shutting down around me," she explained in an interview with HELLO!

Rod showed his support for Penny's menopause campaign

"I spoke to a doctor who put me on anti-depressants, which levelled things out, but although symptoms of the menopause can be mistaken for depression, this wasn’t the right treatment for the condition – it was just a form of plaster that covered it up," she continued. "It wasn’t until I spoke to a specialist that I started taking HRT. She was a woman who’d been through it and knew what she was talking about. She reached out and pulled me to the other side!

"Now that I’m on HRT it’s like a fresh start. Not the end, but the beginning of a new chapter," Penny concluded.

Penny and Rod discussed the menopause on Loose Women

Rod detailed how he felt when Penny was showing menopausal symptoms, saying on Loose Women. "It was frightening because she really wasn’t the person I married. But we talked about it which I think is the most important thing a couple can do.

"We talked it through and I think that's what couples have to do. Men have got to get on with it, understand and come out the other end."

