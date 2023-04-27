GMA's Dr Jennifer Ashton shares 1 year health update as she continues to navigate side-effects

Dr. Jennifer Ashton shared an update on her battle with thinning hair after dealing with the unexpected side effect of COVID-19 for the past 12 months.

The GMA3 star posted a video on Instagram of herself getting ready before going on the air on Wednesday. In the clip, Jennifer shared the happy news that her hair has finally "grown back" after being extremely disciplined with her mane for the last year. "So many of you have asked for a hair update and I wanted to show you... look how much hair I have! Grown back!" she gleefully said as she brushed her hair before attaching her trusty ponytail clip-in.

"It's taken one year, and a ton of work - like a science experiment - but it's coming back," she added, before concluding: "Be patient, your hair will come back. But let me tell you something; these ponytails are going to be with me forever. I love them."

The ABC medical correspondent also captioned the post: "Hair chronicles 1 year update: using everything to resuscitate my hair: more protein, rest, oral minoxidil, hair pieces to protect it from daily work styling damage… keepin it real/ full transparency/ the only way I know to communicate health/ wellness/nutrition info…"

Her followers were quick to compliment her fuller hair, with one responding: "Jenn your hair has truly recovered! The pampering and styling restraint is game changing! You look beautiful." A second said: "Your hair looks gorgeous + the faux pony is genius." A third added: "It looks so healthy!"

Jennifer has remained incredibly open with her fans about her hair loss journey and choice to wear wigs and hairpieces on air. The ABC star experienced hair thinning and breakage after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 twice in 2022, admitting her hair was at one point in "critical condition".

Opening up about her experience last year, Dr Jennifer took to Instagram with a heartfelt video. She shared: "As I've said, I've been resting it beyond. I have not had any professional styling for TV and I've been wearing my clip-in pony like it's my best friend."

Jennifer then added that after a trim from her stylist, who "assessed it like I would assess a patient," they realized that her locks were finally coming back. "I have new growth; you can see the fuzz. It's healthier," she added. "I plan to stay the course."

The work has clearly paid off, as not only has she discussed having "softer, thicker" hair now, it even emerged strong in time for her wedding to Tom Werner last November.

