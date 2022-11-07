Dr. Jennifer Ashton stuns in exclusive new wedding photos from star-studded ceremony The GMA star tied the knot to Tom Werner on Saturday

Dr. Jennifer Ashton tied the knot to Tom Werner in an intimate ceremony on Saturday - and the happy couple looked radiant.

In exclusive photos for HELLO!, Jennifer and Tom are seen posing together on their special day, which took place at New York City's Harmonie Club in Manhattan.

Jennifer looked radiant in a Ralph Lauren Collection gown, with jewelry by Sue Gragg, and was styled by Lindsay Flores.

Tom, meanwhile, looked dapper in a tuxedo. Jennifer was escorted by her children, son Alex, 24, and daughter Chloe, 22, before exchanging vows with Tom, in front of their close family and friends.

They were joined under the ‘chuppah,’ the traditional Jewish wedding canopy, by Tom’s son and two daughters as well as Jennifer’s children.

Rabbi David-Seth Kirshner, who officiated the ceremony, referred to the coupling as, “beshereth,” the Yiddish word for soulmate.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Tom Werner got married on Saturday in Manhattan Credit: Andreas & Nico

The couple and their 200 guests went after the ceremony to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for a reception at the ancient Temple of Dendur.

There, they enjoyed a candle-lit celebration, with champagne, caviar and a multi-course supper, followed by desserts and dancing. Tunes were supplied from the Elan Music band. Masterminds behind the wedding planning and design were Todd Events - the celebrity-favorite event planners behind the likes of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding - to name by a few.

One emotional photo captured from their day shows Ben Sheerwood, former President of Disney-ABC Television Group and ABC News, giving a speech in front of guests and the happy couple.

Ben Sheerwood - who set Jennifer and Tom up - giving a speech at their wedding Credit: Andreas & Nico

Ben was the matchmaker for Jennifer and Tom and was responsible for their very first date during the pandemic.

Guests present included George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth, Amy Robach, T. J. Holmes, Lara Spencer, Juju Chang, Corey Gamble, Donna Karen, Sara Gilbert and Al Michaels.

Jennifer is now on her honeymoon, and will be taking several days off GMA as a result. The popular star bid a temporary farewell to the show last week ahead of her wedding, and co-anchors Amy and T.J. gave her a wonderful send off.

As a special surprise, the pair surprised her live on the air with a cart full of Sugarfina's Sugar Lips candy specially made for her.

The candle lit reception held at The Met Credit: Andreas & Nico

"We're very excited for you and wish you all the best," Amy said on the show. "It's going to be a very exciting weekend, a lot of things to celebrate."

The ABC News anchor shared a clip capturing the moment on her social media and penned: "What a SWEET pre-wedding surprise from my @abcgma3 @ajrobach @officialtjholmes family! Thank you to @sugarfina for this amazing 'kiss'….

Guests included GMA's George Stephanopoulos, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Credit: Andreas & Nico

"My ABC @goodmorningamerica family has been with me through the best of times and the worst of times over these past 11 years, including people who work in different buildings, behind cameras, writers, producers, crew, security, stylists… you will never know how much I appreciate you."

