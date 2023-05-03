Eamonn Holmes' fans issue health warning ahead of coronation coverage

Eamonn Holmes is one of the nation's best-loved presenters, so he was an obvious choice to front GB News' coronation coverage.

The 63-year-old former This Morning star kicked off the week presenting from The Mall alongside Ellie Costello before his regular co-star Isabel Webster rejoined him on Tuesday.

Though Eamonn's fans are understandably thrilled to have the star front and centre throughout the coronation, others did worry for his health, given it's only a few months since he returned to work following an operation on his back, followed by an accident that saw the star break his shoulder.

Only last week Eamonn told his fans he was making "slow progress" in an Instagram update, so it's only natural that they're worried he could be overdoing it this week, with one commenting: "Take care not to overdo it, fellow back sufferer here so I understand how difficult the things others take for granted can be to do."

A second sent well wishes, writing: "Good to see you up on your feet, to which the star cryptically replied: "Up... and down."

SEE: Eamonn Holmes' £3.25m home with wife Ruth Langsford where he had shocking fall

Another follower expressed their family's concern about his health, writing: "Looking brilliant Eamon hope you're feeling as good as you look, Leon was worried about you."

Others fretted that the presenter would be chilly standing outside, writing: "Perhaps bring a blanket tomorrow as it is not nice being cold," and: "You need a good fleece blanket for your legs for the rest of the week."

Eamonn first took time off work in September 2022 to undergo an operation and didn't return until January 2023, explaining that while he was getting back to work. He wasn't out of the woods health-wise yet, commenting: "I'm not better but better than I was and hopefully work will help with healing."

Eamonn's wife Ruth Langsford was understandbly happy her husband felt well enough to head back to work, commenting on his return to work post, writing: "There he is!" followed by a red heart, with fans adding: "So nice to see him!" and "We miss him."

© Getty Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster will be presenting the coronation coverage together

Here's hoping the coronation will buoy Eamonn through any health issues this week – we're rooting for him!

