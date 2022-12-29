Eamonn Holmes admits 'soul-destroying' reality of illness impacting his life The GB News star is struggling

Eamonn Holmes had a rough ride in 2022, undergoing multiple surgeries for his chronic back pain, before breaking his shoulder.

His myriad injuries have left him frustrated at his inability to take care of himself, and on Wednesday the 63-year-old took to Twitter to vent his frustration. "Worked hard at my physio this morning. Very tiring but I've now sat on my backside for 5 hours and feel bad about doing nothing. Lack of mobility and depending on others stops me doing really simple things."

Eamonn's fans sympathised with him, with one writing: "I feel your pain I had six months of physio two hours a night, five [times] a week. I hated relying on folk but the one thing was NO one will ever understand how awful physio is and how exhausting."

The presenter replied: "Relying is soul-destroying."

Eamonn Holmes uses a stick to support him

Another follower suggested Eamonn try exercising in a spa pool, as it takes the weight from the body, to which Ruth Langsford's husband replied: "Doing a bit of hydrotherapy already. Big help."

A third fan wished Eamonn well, to which he replied: "What an awful year."

Eamonn isn't the only one in his household going through the wars at the moment. Ruth took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that she's under the weather.

Alongside a photo of three Quality Street, a hot drink and a TV playing Will and Grace, Ruth wrote: "Feeling a bit of a cold coming on, so staying here today."

Ruth Langsford's fans have been missing her on Loose Women

Her message will likely soothe worried fans who have been querying her whereabouts on Loose Women this week.

One took to Instagram to write: "Where have you been? Haven't seen you on Loose Women lately," while another tweeted Eamonn to share that they'd missed the duo.

"Can't wait to see you back on my TV in the New Year and also hope to see Ruth back on Loose Women. I have missed you both," they wrote.

