Eamonn Holmes shares 'tonic' that has helped him through illness

Eamonn Holmes has been in the wars this year, following back surgery and a broken shoulder.

The former This Morning presenter has been missing from our screens for several months now following various complications from his surgery, and on Friday Ruth Langsford's husband revealed what has been helping him through the hard times.

Eamonn shared a video of himself having his hair tended to by celebrity stylist Leo Bancroft, with the 63-year-old saying: "As a lot of you will understand, I've been infirm and led up for quite a while now, with my shoulder being broken and back issues. What's a real tonic for anybody that's in hospital or anybody who is sick is being groomed."

The star goes on to praise Leo for his hard work, before adding: "I just want to say to all the people out there who maintain and groom, well done to you guys, and if you know somebody who's not well, this will cheer them up."

Eamonn's fans related to his sentiments about grooming, with fellow TV star Saira Khan writing: "Self care my friend. Good for you," while a follower commented: "Haircut always the best tonic when you’re poorly."

Eamonn Holmes' fans have been missing him on TV

Last Saturday saw Eamonn celebrate his birthday, but he understandably wasn't in a fully celebratory mood as it was his first birthday without his mum, Josephine.

The GB News presenter lost his mum last month, and on his birthday he shared his mixed emotions on the day. Alongside a photo of him and his late mother, he shared: "So my birthday today and mum's tomorrow. She passed away just 2 weeks short of her 94th but we shall always be joined at the hip. Saggitarians. Always too alike."

