Eamonn Holmes: New upset for fans after GB News star's emergency operation The presenter has been struggling

Eamonn Holmes has had an incredibly difficult time month.

Just recently, the GB News star underwent spinal surgery to treat chronic pain in his back and his legs.

But he tumbled down the stairs at the Surrey home he shares with wife Ruth Langsford shortly afterwards, fracturing his shoulder and resulting in yet another operation. And it seems the incidents have taken their toll on Eamonn.

While the 62-year-old is on the road to recovery, he is going to be taking some time to heal – seemingly until the start of next year.

Isabel seemingly confirmed Eamonn will be off work until 2023

His GB News co-star Isabel Webster spoke about Eamonn's health on the show and told viewers: "It's been a tough few weeks for my lovely friend and co-presenter.

"I can't wait to have him back, fighting fit, in the New Year."

A representative for Eamonn told Express.co.uk on Wednesday: "As a consequence of being laid low by major surgery, Eamonn suffered a fall at home a couple of weeks ago and had to undergo another operation.

Eamonn with his wife, Ruth Langsford

"He's naturally gutted by the setback, but the good news is the surgery on his shoulder went well. He's now receiving fantastic care and rest," Eamonn's rep continued.

"Despite being in an awful lot of pain, he's remaining positive and is looking forward to doing what he loves most and being back on TV and presenting on GB News just as soon as he can."

Eamonn gave an update after his first surgery

Eamonn opened up about his first surgery on GB News on 5 October, saying: "This time last week I was lying on a slab in a hospital being operated on, I'm one week on from the operation and I have to say rumours of my death have been hugely exaggerated…

“It's early days, it’ll probably be about three weeks before they know if it's been a success or not."

The presenter candidly admitted before the surgery that it had a 20 per cent chance of making things worse, but said he felt that it was worth the risk.

