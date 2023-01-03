Eamonn Holmes confirms GB News return date amid mobility issues: 'I'm not better' Eamonn Holmes is set to return to GB News in January, but still faces ongoing health issues

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes has been off work since September following an operation to help ease his back pain, but the presenter has confirmed his comeback date.

Posting on Twitter and Instagram, alongside a photo of him sitting at his GB News desk, Eamonn wrote on Instagram: "Been to my GB News studio today to make sure I can cope with mobility. All good."

On Twitter he elaborated, writing: "All went well thankfully so the early bird comeback is on track for Monday 9th January."

The 63-year-old added that he's not out of the woods health-wise yet, commenting: "I'm not better but better than I was and hopefully work will help with healing."

Eamonn's wife Ruth Langsford celebrated her husband's return to work, commenting: "There he is!" followed by a red heart, with fans adding: "So nice to see him!" and "We miss him."

Eamonn Holmes returned to the GB News set in January

Fellow news presenter Huw Edwards wrote: "Wishing you all good things Eamonn," while former S Club 7 singer Jo O'Meara wrote: "Ahhh that’s lovely to hear," to which Eamonn replied: "Not fixed yet Jo but I think working will help a lot."

Eamonn's co-star Martin Daubney, who has been standing in for the presenter, welcomed his return too, writing: "Great news, boss - I will keep your seat warm until then. The nation needs you back!"

Eamonn Holmes' fans have been missing him

Another fan wrote: "Eamonn, I'm glad you'll be returning to GB News on January 9th! I'm glad the studio can handle your mobility issues! I knew they could! Love the photo of you behind your desk! I hope and pray you'll be feeling much better soon! Being back at work should help you," to which Eamonn replied: "Thank you so much, Patricia. Fingers crossed I can come good physically."

