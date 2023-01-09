Eamonn Holmes reveals truth about time off – fans react

Eamonn Holmes returned to GB News on Monday after several months off, which saw the presenter undergo a back operation, as well as suffer a broken shoulder.

Ahead of his return, he took to Twitter to share the truth about what he's been doing while off sick – and it's so relatable.

In the 90-second-long clip, Ruth Langsford's husband shared details on his injury, as well as how he kept busy during almost four months off.

He added that he's "not better, but I'm better than I was, and I've decided to go back to work on the basis that work hopefully will heal me.

"Any of you who are long-term sick or in any way convalescing, particularly at home, will know that there's a lot of frustration in it, so for me, I'm going to give it a go back at work and hopefully get better doing day to day things on a day-to-day basis."

Ruth Langsford is happy to see her husband back at work

Fans expressed their pleasure at Eamonn's return, and sent their sympathies for what he's been through, with one writing: "I can completely sympathise. Back surgery left me with neuropathy and every day is a struggle. Well done for coming back so soon."

Eamonn replied: "Forcing myself. Got to be done. We all take our backs for granted. I'm trying Oxygen therapy at the moment."

Eamonn rejoins Isabel Webster on GB News

Another wrote: "When Eamonn is on TV, we know things are ok in the world. Welcome back," while a third wrote: "You have been missed very much. I hope Isabel making you lots of cuppas during the breaks."

Eamonn's wife Ruth expressed her joy at her husband's return to work too, sharing a screenshot of him on TV on her Instagram Stories.

