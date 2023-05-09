Prince Harry's jet lag struggle following whistlestop coronation visit

This weekend saw Prince Harry arrive in London on Saturday morning, and then fly back to California the same afternoon, meaning the Duke of Sussex spent close to 24 hours on a plane between Friday and Saturday.

The flight time from LA to London is 11 hours 15 minutes, so making that journey twice could have a lasting impact on how the royal is feeling this week.

Will Prince Harry be jet lagged?

Given that Prince Harry only spent a few hours in London, his body clock likely remained on LA time, so while he might not struggle to sleep, the most common symptom of jet lag, his travelling could impact him in other ways.

"Unfortunately, anyone travelling across time zones is going to experience jet lag and will struggle with exhaustion and tiredness," confirms Nic Shacklock at Online-Bedrooms.co.uk.

The royal spent close to a full day in the air, with risks associated including raised blood pressure, dehydration, temporary hearing loss and deep vein thrombosis.

Meghan Markle's husband is also likely to be extremely tired – especially since upon landing, he likely rushed to celebrate his son Archie's fourth birthday.

The day after Harry's mammoth day of travel, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted on a hike, without her husband, joined instead by her friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak, suggesting Harry was resting at home, or spending time with Archie and Lilibet after missing out on most of Archie's birthday the day before.

Archie's fourth birthday fell on the coronation dat

How to ease jet lag

"Travel fatigue is not nice, but luckily there are several ways to help alleviate the effects of jet lag," says Nic.

1. Get outside

Ensure you get plenty of light exposure during the daytime, even if it is a cloudy day. Being outside will increase your body's vitamin D levels and help regulate the body clock.

2. Get active

Exercise benefits both the mind and the body and moving around at the right time during the day is a great way to rejuvenate the body.

Going outside for a short walk, jog or bike ride can give a quick energy boost to help ease any jet lag and delirium. Exercise can also induce tiredness for a deep sleep come nighttime – perhaps Harry should have joined Meghan, Heather and Markus after all!

3. Give your body time

Give the body time to adjust back to normal. It is important to understand that it will take a few days to fully adapt back to normal. Nic recommends trying to stay relaxed and stress free whilst experiencing jet lag to avoid putting pressure on the body whilst it recovers.

Here's hoping Harry isn't feeling the impact of his flights too much!

