Prince Harry's latest Californian makeover – did you notice? The Duke of Sussex has been making changes to his appearance

Prince Harry has made several subtle changes to his appearance since moving stateside, embracing the wellness-inspired lifestyle loved by his new home state of California.

Fans of the Duke of Sussex noted his hair was looking thicker and full of volume while promoting Spare in a round of TV interviews, while others commented that his teeth were looking lovely and white ahead of his appearance on Oprah's show The Me You Can't See. Remind yourself of Harry's Hollywood smile transformation below.

WATCH: Prince Harry's Hollywood makeover

Loading the player...

The latest appearance adjustment people believe the 38-year-old has made is a procedure to smooth his skin, after he looked dewy and radiant during his appearance at the BetterUp conference on 9 March.

While Prince Harry certainly did look glowing, it's likely his plump appearance is down to feeling content and living well in the Californian sunshine, with many fans commenting on how well he looked.

Prince Harry's skin looked smooth in March 2023

"He is soooo beautiful!" one admirer commented, while another wrote: "Harry always radiates such optimism, energy and contentment."

We're pleased to see Harry looking so well, as it's likely the father-of-two has a lot on his mind at the moment, following a busy period. Not only have he and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently christened their daughter, Lilibet Diana, they also made the decision to give their children Prince and Princess titles – a decision which possibly required much mulling over.

Prince Harry looked well at the BetterUp conference

On top of this, the Duke's decision of whether he is set to attend King Charles' coronation in May is likely weighing heavily on his mind. We hope Harry is remembering to take care of himself during this busy time.

LISTEN: What Prince William and Kate are really like behind the scenes